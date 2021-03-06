CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for some sunshine and 50s on Sunday as our weekend warmup continues, after seasonable lows in the middle 20s Saturday night.
It will be cooler along the lakefront on Sunday.
It will be feeling like April next week with some 60s for highs. Conditions will be dry until Wednesday then it gets windy and wet.
Gusty winds will accompany some showers and possibly an isolated thunder or too on Wednesday. There will be scattered showers on Thursday and it will be turning colder by the weekend.