CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 forced some polar plunge events to get creative on Saturday.
At St. Patrick High School, 5900 W. Belmont Ave., they didn't head several miles east to the lakefront – but rather took their plunge in individual kiddie pools.
One team raised more than $8,000 for Special Olympics Chicago, while avoiding the beautiful, but presently chilly waters of Lake Michigan.
An event at St. Barnabas Parish School, 10121 S. Longwood Dr., was more of a shower than a plunge. But the spirit was still the same.
Participants raised thousands of dollars for a Special Olympian by getting blasted with a cold water by a shower head.
And at the Letz Box Chicago gym, 3524 W. 111th St., the team known as Marty and Reese's Warriors held their plunge in a dunk tank. Volunteers were happy to take a dip in the frigid water.
The event at the Mount Greenwood gym raised money for the Special Olympics in honor of Marty McGowan and Reese Panatera, two toddlers who were born with Down syndrome.