Brent Seabrook Ending Playing Career After 15 Years With Chicago BlackhawksBlackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, a three-time Stanley Cup champion in his 15 years in Chicago, has announced the end of his playing career due to injuries.

No. 20 Loyola Cruises To 73-49 Win Over Southern IllinoisThe Ramblers have won three straight games against Southern Illinois (12-14) after sweeping a two-game set in Chicago to close out the regular season.

Northwestern Alums Create 'The Seeker,' A Highly Accurate Football Thrower They Call A Robotic QBA pair of Northwestern University alums may have created the next big thing in football training, at least when it comes to skill position players.

Blackhawks Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning In OvertimeAlex Killorn scored 4:59 into overtime, with the puck barely over the line at the horn, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Spring Training 2021: Ian Happ Homers, Scores Pair Of Runs As Cubs Pound DodgersThe Cubs took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League action Thursday night.

Spring Training 2021: Lance Lynn Strikes Out 3, But White Sox Lose To GiantsThe White Sox faced the San Francisco Giants in Cactus League action in Scottsdale on Thursday.