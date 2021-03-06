DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — There is more controversy now for Dolton’s Tiffany Henyard, who is running for mayor.
The south suburban mayoral candidate’s January gas giveaway raised questions about illegal vote buying.READ MORE: COVID-19 Update: Indiana Announces 1,243 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Additional Deaths
She is again raising eyebrows as she gives away cash prizes at a fundraiser this Sunday. An ad says attendees can win one of three cash prizes, totaling more than $8,000.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny With Seasonable Temperatures
Henyard’s spokesperson in the past has denied allegations of vote buying.MORE NEWS: People Line Up For Hours Hoping For Spare COVID-19 Shot At Triton College
Last week Henyard claimed victory in Dolton’s Democratic primary. If that win is certified she will face Independent Ronnie Burge in the April 6 election.