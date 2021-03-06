DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dolton, Tiffany Henyard

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — There is more controversy now for Dolton’s Tiffany Henyard, who is running for mayor.

The south suburban mayoral candidate’s January gas giveaway raised questions about illegal vote buying.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Update: Indiana Announces 1,243 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Additional Deaths

She is again raising eyebrows as she gives away cash prizes at a fundraiser this Sunday. An ad says attendees can win one of three cash prizes, totaling more than $8,000.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Mostly Sunny With Seasonable Temperatures

Henyard’s spokesperson in the past has denied allegations of vote buying.

MORE NEWS: People Line Up For Hours Hoping For Spare COVID-19 Shot At Triton College

Last week Henyard claimed victory in Dolton’s Democratic primary. If that win is certified she will face Independent Ronnie Burge in the April 6 election.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff