By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Saturday evening in a building in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm to send extra equipment for the fire at 3623 S. Blake St.

The building at the intersection with Archer Avenue houses a business on the ground floor and apartments above.

The fire was under control by just after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported, the CFD said.

Further details were not immediately available.

