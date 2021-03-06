CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Saturday evening in a building in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm to send extra equipment for the fire at 3623 S. Blake St.READ MORE: Car Crashes Into Building On Belmont Avenue In Schorsch Village
The building at the intersection with Archer Avenue houses a business on the ground floor and apartments above.
READ MORE: At Least 8 Shot, 2 Killed In Weekend Violence In Chicago
Still and box. Blake and Archer. Commercial with apts above. pic.twitter.com/RSH8bKgdUF
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 7, 2021
The fire was under control by just after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported, the CFD said.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Weekend Warmup Continues
Archer and Blake. Fire under control. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/000LD5ZUiF
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 7, 2021
Further details were not immediately available.