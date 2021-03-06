CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 36 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 666,516 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,299, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 427 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,145,029 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,138,643 on Friday. A total of 8,212,940 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Nearly 4,100 state residents received a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday, according to ISDH. It was the first day of a four-day mass vaccination clinic, which continues through Monday, March 8, 2021.
As of Saturday, 1,112,590 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state and 677,890 people are fully vaccinated.
Hoosiers 50 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
More mass vaccination clinics are planned March 12 and 13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26 and 27 at the University of Notre Dame. A clinic is also being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20, but details have not been finalized.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.