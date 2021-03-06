ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Akienreh Johnson added 19 points and nine boards, and No. 12 Michigan beat Northwestern 63-58 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.
Northwestern got within 55-51 with six minutes left but didn’t score again until the 2:04 mark on a 3-pointer by Jordan Hamilton with the shot clock winding down to make it 60-54.READ MORE: At Least 15 Shot, 1 Killed In Weekend Violence In Chicago
Michigan also struggled from the field in the fourth, making just one field goal in the final four minutes, but the Wolverines made 7 of 12 free throws in the quarter and 20 of 29 overall.
Amy Dilk had 12 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (14-4, 9-4 Big Ten Conference). Leigha Brown, averaging 18.3 points per game, was held to five points with four rebounds and five assists.READ MORE: MISSING: Queen Redd, 38, Last Seen In Hyde Park In December
In their last meeting, Hillmon (26 points) and Brown (22) combined to score 48 points as the hot-shooting Wolverines beat Northwestern 84-63 in a top-20 matchup on Jan. 3.
Veronica Burton led Northwestern (13-7, 11-7) with 19 points. Lindsey Pulliam added 11 points.
The Big Ten Conference tournament is scheduled to start on Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Mainly Clear And Not As Cold Sunday Night
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)