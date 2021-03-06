GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A large crowd rallied outside Glenview Fire Station 13 Saturday in a last-ditch effort to keep it open.
Neighbors said closing the fire station at 831 E. Lake Ave. in Glenview will jeopardize community safety.
Firefighters and residents think they will have to wait longer when they pick up the phone to call 911 for a fire truck or an ambulance.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar earlier this week asked Glenview Village President Jim Patterson about the concerns about response times with the station closing.
Patterson: “Will they get there in a timely manner? Yes.”
De Mar: "You are confident that they will?"
Patterson: “I’m very confident that they will.”
Patterson said a study found Fire Station 13 and its single engine are active about 30 minutes during a 24-hour shift – one of the slower stations in town. Firefighters there will be moved to other stations.
That study also found that closing Station 13 comes with a savings of $1.25 million for the village. Patterson said he does not believe it will be that high.
The president of the Glenview Firefighters Association said the village has called for a special Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night to discuss the fate of the firehouse.
If the closure is approved, it could happen as early as next month.