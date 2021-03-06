DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Avers Avenue, carjacking, Chicago carjackings, Lawndale, Rideshare Driver

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked in Lawndale early Saturday morning.

At 2:55 a.m., the 30-year-old rideshare driver arrived in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue to pick up a passenger when two men came up, punched hm, an dragged him out of his car, police said.

The assailants then got in the 2018 gray Hyundai Elantra hatchback and left, police said. The victim refused medical treatment.

The suspects were wearing masks and dark clothing, police said.
They were not in custody late Saturday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff