CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked in Lawndale early Saturday morning.
At 2:55 a.m., the 30-year-old rideshare driver arrived in the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue to pick up a passenger when two men came up, punched hm, an dragged him out of his car, police said.
The assailants then got in the 2018 gray Hyundai Elantra hatchback and left, police said. The victim refused medical treatment.
The suspects were wearing masks and dark clothing, police said.
They were not in custody late Saturday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.