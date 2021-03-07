CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy was shot late Sunday afternoon in a car in the West Pullman neighborhood.
At 5:45 p.m., the boy was in a vehicle in the 400 block of West 119th Street when a white Honda came up along the side and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The boy was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.
As of early Sunday evening, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.