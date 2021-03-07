CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 15 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon, and one of them had been killed.
The man who was killed was found at the scene of a fire in Englewood.
At 3:08 p.m., police and the Fire Department were called for a fire at an abandoned building in the 5900 block of South Sangamon Street. A man of an unknown age was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation Saturday afternoon.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 8:40 p.m. Friday, a woman was grazed in the chest when her ex-boyfriend fired into her house in Chatham. The 26-year-old woman was having a quarrel with her ex-boyfriend outside her front door in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said. The woman refused to allow the 27-year-old man in, so he fired several shots through the front door – grazing her chest. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was inside a home in the 0-99 block of East 100th Street in Roseland when he was shot by an unknown assailant. The man was wounded in the left and right legs and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital.
- At 4:13 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. He was shot in the back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
- At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, two teens were shot in the 4400 block of South Homan Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The victims, males ages 17 and 19, were on the sidewalk when a light-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. Both victims were shot in the left leg and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
- At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Street in Englewood. The men, 18 and 27, were on the front porch of a home when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both. The 18-year-old was shot in the left leg and the 27-year-old in the right leg and buttocks, and both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 6:50 p.m. Saturday a 21-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 1700 block of West 79th Street in Auburn Gresham when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the left leg and declined medical attention.
- At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot and wounded in the 6600 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood. The 29-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and felt pain, and found he had been shot in the leg. He said he dd not know where the shots came from. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 10:40 p.m. Saturday, a man and woman were shot when a fight broke out at a house gathering in the 10100 block of South Winston Avenue in the Longwood Manor neighborhood. An unknown man shot the 29-yea-rold man and 31-year-old woman. The man was shot four times and wounded in the chest, rib, hip, and lower backside and was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The woman was shot four times in the lower backside and was driven by an acquaintance to the same hospital, police said.
- At 3 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was in a car with a group of people when she was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street on the Near West Side. The woman said she did not see the shooter or where the shots came from, and she was driven to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
- At 3:45 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue in Edgewater. Someone came up to the car and shot him in the leg, police said. He self-transported to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
- At 2:35 p.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue in South Chicago when he heard shots and felt pain. He had been shot in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.