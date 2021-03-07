CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday in Chicago an executive order that could be a game changer for people who say they are victims of police misconduct goes into effect.
Anjanette Young is one example. She was the victim of a botched police raid, and it took a year for that footage to be released. This executive order will prevent that from happening.
Under this new protocol, the first of its kind in Chicago, victims of alleged police misconduct will be given access to materials quickly without having to navigate the Freedom of Information Act process.
This directive goes hand in hand with the changes made recently to the Chicago Police Department’s search warrant policies and procedures and is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ongoing commitment to increase transparency and accountability in policing.
There is a process involved in obtaining these materials that involves the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. COPA then works with CPD and the city's Department of Law to get those materials released. Those materials will include: video and audio recordings from CPD dash cameras and/or body-warn-cameras and initial police reports, including original case reports and tactical response reports.
This does differ from city council’s Anjanette Young Ordinance, which calls for all raids to include a knock, an announcement, and no less than 30 seconds’ wait to break down a door, among other things.