CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area will warm up a little more Sunday with temperatures running about 10 degrees above the norm at a high of 53. The day will be mostly sunny with a southerly wind gusting up to 20 mph.
The warmup continues Monday with sunny skies and temperatures jumping to the low 60s — almost 20 degrees above the norm.
Temperatures will remain mild through Wednesday when a system moves in, bringing rain and cooler temperatures and a possibility of thunderstorms. However, there is currently no threat of severe weather indicated.
Forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 53
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low of 40.
Monday: Sunny and warm with a high of 62. SW wind gusting to 25.