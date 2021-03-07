By Ed Curran
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're in an SUV — a big SUV. There's no doubt when it's approaching in your rear view mirror. It's a giant GMC Yukon.
The Denali version of this large SUV is a handsome vehicle. It is powered by a big 5.3 liter V8 engine coupled to a 10 speed automatic transmission. The Yukon is a powerful vehicle with power to spare. Its large size and big engine, however, deliver 18 miles per gallon combined. The diesel version gets 23 miles per gallon.
The Yukon really shines on the inside. A near luxury interior delivers the kind of comfort that makes you long to take a road trip. It's a gorgeous cabin that is extremely quiet, even at highway speeds. This large SUV's handling is predictable in its feel. It does a good job of navigating curves and maintained a steady course on the highway.
If you’re in the market for an SUV like the Chevy Tahoe, Ford Expedition or the Nissan Armada, the GMC Yukon is a test drive you’ll have to take.