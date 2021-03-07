CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot late Saturday a gathering in a home in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.
At 10:40 p.m., a fight broke out at the gathering in the 10100 block of South Winston Avenue, and an unknown man shot a 29-yea-rold man and a 31-year-old woman.
The man was shot four times and wounded in the chest, rib, hip, and lower backside and was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The woman was shot four times in the lower backside and was driven by an acquaintance to the same hospital, police said.
The woman was in fair condition. The man's condition was not available.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon and Area Two detectives were investigating. It was not clear if the victims were the intended targets.