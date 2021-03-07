CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a woman who they said has been missing from Hyde Park since late December.
Queen Redd, 38, was last seen Dec. 29 in the 5300 block of South Harper Avenue, police said.
Redd is Black, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.
She is familiar with the Chicago area and the suburb of Aurora, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.