CHICAGO (CBS) — Gathering at the lake for a polar plunge just isn’t practical during the pandemic, so fundraisers have been adjusting this weekend.
There was nothing polar about a beanbag tournament held at My Buddy's in the Ravenswood neighborhood Sunday, and there were no plunges involved. But there were plenty of twists.
My Buddy's, 4416 N. Clark St., transformed into My Buddy's Blizzard Bar for an alternative fundraiser.
Participants wore snowflake deely boppers, or dressed up as characters from "Frozen."
The bar has raised more than $250,000 for the Special Olympics over the past 15 years, and the pandemic has not changed their commitment to the athletes.