DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Beanbag Tournament, My Buddy's, Polar Plunge, Ravenswood, Special Olympics, Special Olympics Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gathering at the lake for a polar plunge just isn’t practical during the pandemic, so fundraisers have been adjusting this weekend.

There was nothing polar about a beanbag tournament held at My Buddy’s in the Ravenswood neighborhood Sunday, and there were no plunges involved. But there were plenty of twists.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Mainly Clear And Not As Cold Sunday Night

My Buddy’s, 4416 N. Clark St., transformed into My Buddy’s Blizzard Bar for an alternative fundraiser.

READ MORE: At Least 20 Shot, 2 Killed In Weekend Violence In Chicago

Participants wore snowflake deely boppers, or dressed up as characters from “Frozen.”

MORE NEWS: Boy, 11, Shot And Wounded In West Pullman; He Is Second Child Shot In Area Within Week

The bar has raised more than $250,000 for the Special Olympics over the past 15 years, and the pandemic has not changed their commitment to the athletes.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff