SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — In Cactus League action Sunday, Jake Arrieta made his Cubs re-debut.
He threw two shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In the top the first, Willson Contreras got warmed up for the season with a solo homer to right – and it was 1-0 Cubs.
In the third inning, Anthony Rizzo added to that, with a two-run banger to right with Miguel Amaya aboard.
But the Cubs couldn’t hold the lead and they lost 5-4.