CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 22 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, and two of them were killed.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday evening in the Avalon Park neighborhood. At 7:25 p.m., the 51-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 1600 block of East 83rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain.

He had been shot in the head and he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Saturday, a man was found shot dead at the scene of a fire in Englewood.

At 3:08 p.m., police and the Fire Department were called for a fire at an abandoned building in the 5900 block of South Sangamon Street. A man of an unknown age was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area One detectives were conducting a death investigation Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, one of the surviving shooting victims was an 11-year-old boy. At 5:45 p.m., the boy was in a vehicle in the 400 block of West 119th Street when a white Honda came up along the side and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The boy was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:

At 8:40 p.m. Friday, a woman was grazed in the chest when her ex-boyfriend fired into her house in Chatham. The 26-year-old woman was having a quarrel with her ex-boyfriend outside her front door in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said. The woman refused to allow the 27-year-old man in, so he fired several shots through the front door – grazing her chest. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was inside a home in the 0-99 block of East 100th Street in Roseland when he was shot by an unknown assailant. The man was wounded in the left and right legs and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. At 4:13 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. He was shot in the back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, two teens were shot in the 4400 block of South Homan Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The victims, males ages 17 and 19, were on the sidewalk when a light-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. Both victims were shot in the left leg and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Street in Englewood. The men, 18 and 27, were on the front porch of a home when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both. The 18-year-old was shot in the left leg and the 27-year-old in the right leg and buttocks, and both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. At 6:50 p.m. Saturday a 21-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 1700 block of West 79th Street in Auburn Gresham when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the left leg and declined medical attention. At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot and wounded in the 6600 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood. The 29-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and felt pain, and found he had been shot in the leg. He said he dd not know where the shots came from. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. At 10:40 p.m. Saturday, a man and woman were shot when a fight broke out at a house gathering in the 10100 block of South Winston Avenue in the Longwood Manor neighborhood. An unknown man shot the 29-yea-rold man and 31-year-old woman. The man was shot four times and wounded in the chest, rib, hip, and lower backside and was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The woman was shot four times in the lower backside and was driven by an acquaintance to the same hospital, police said. At 3 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was in a car with a group of people when she was shot in the arm in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street on the Near West Side. The woman said she did not see the shooter or where the shots came from, and she was driven to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition. At 3:45 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue in Edgewater. Someone came up to the car and shot him in the leg, police said. He self-transported to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. At 2:35 p.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue in South Chicago when he heard shots and felt pain. He had been shot in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. At 3:37 p.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when someone came up, took out a gun, and shot him, police said. He was wounded in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said. At 4:52 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 5100 block of West North Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood when he was shot in the left ankle and left knee. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. At 10:07 p.m. Sunday, a 53-year-old man was inside a home in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood with several people when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the torso and was taken to the U of C Medical Center. At 10:11 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue in South Chicago, when someone in a red SUV shot him in the buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. At 12:36 a.m. Monday, a 30-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk on the 500 block of South Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, when someone fired shots. Police said the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.



In addition to the above shootings, a 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday night, after he fired his weapon at police officers during a chase in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the man was drinking on the sidewalk and fled as officers approached, and then fired a handgun while officers gave chase. No injuries were reported. A weapon was recovered at the scene.