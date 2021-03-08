CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was injured Monday afternoon when a traffic stop turned violent in Avalon Park, as the passenger of a vehicle began struggling with officers.
Police said officers conducted a traffic stop near 79th and Blackstone around 1:45 p.m., when a male passenger began fighting with them.
The driver of the vehicle drove off during the struggle, but both she and the passenger were arrested a short time later.
One office suffered a cut to his hand during the struggle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and charges were pending Monday afternoon.
No further information was immediately available.