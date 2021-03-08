CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be unseasonably warm from Monday through Friday, and it will be getting windy on Tuesday.
The low for Monday night is 41, while the high jumps to 67 on Tuesday.READ MORE: Police Locate Parents After Toddler Found Alone In Chesterton, Indiana, Playing In Apartment Complex Hallway
It will be windy and wet Wednesday and Thursday as a disturbance rolls through our area. Total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible, especially south of I-80.READ MORE: Opening Weeks Sold Out For 'Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes' Exhibit At Museum Of Science And Industry, But Evening Tickets Now Available
The high for Wednesday is 64.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Officer Injured In Struggle During Traffic Stop In Avalon Park
The normal high is 43 degrees