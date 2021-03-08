White Sox, Cubs Fans Will Be Able To Attend Ballgames This Season; Ballpark Capacity Limited To 20%With a normal capacity of 41,374, Wrigley Field will be limited to 8,274 fans per game. With a normal capacity of just over 40,000 guests, Guaranteed Rate Field will be limited to 8,122 fans per game.

LaVine Ties For Fourth In 3-Point Contest, Makes First Appearance In All-Star Game, But Team Durant Falls Short To Team LeBronZach LaVine is the first Bulls All-Star since Jimmy Butler, as an Eastern Conference reserve playing for Kevin Durant’s team.

Spring Training 2021: Arrieta Throws 2 Shutout Innings, Contreras And Rizzo Homer, But Cubs Lose To DiamondbacksIn Cactus League action Sunday, Jake Arrieta made his Cubs re-debut.

Spring Training 2021: Lucas Giolito Throws 3 Shutout Innings, But White Sox Lose To RockiesLucas Giolito and the White Sox hosted the Colorado Rockies at Camelback Ranch in Cactus League action Sunday.

Blackhawks Open 3-0 Lead Against Tampa Bay Lightning, But Go On To LoseYanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Loyola Gets MVC Crown Over Drake, 7th NCAA BerthCameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 20 Loyola Chicago to a win over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game Sunday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.