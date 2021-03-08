CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in nearly six months on Monday, as the state marked more than three weeks with an average infection rate below 3%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 5 more deaths. That’s the fewest deaths reported in a single day since Sept. 14.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Windy And Mild Midweek
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,199,517 coronavirus cases, including 20,767 deaths.READ MORE: Opening Weeks Sold Out For 'Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes' Exhibit At Museum Of Science And Industry, But Evening Tickets Now Available
The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.3% for the second day in a row. That rate has now been below 3% for 22 days in a row, the longest such stretch during the pandemic.
As of Sunday night, a total of 1,178 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 266 in the ICU and 118 on ventilators.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Officer Injured In Struggle During Traffic Stop In Avalon Park
Illinois has now received a total of 4,268,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December, and has administered 3,387,778 doses statewide. A total of 1,152,020 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 9.04% of the population.