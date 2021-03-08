CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one week since 11-year-old Ny-Andra Dyer was shot in the face in West Pullman.
Sadly, Ny-Andra's mother said she is not improving and has been unresponsive for three days.
She was shot in the face while at a gas station last Monday, but the sixth grader was not the intended target of the shooting.
Her mother said difficult decisions are ahead.
“If I do keep her here on the breathing machine, I would have to get her a breathing trach and she won’t smile, she won’t eat. She’ll just be laying there. Basically she’ll be a vegetable,” her mother said.
A $30,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Ny-Andra.
An 11-year-old boy was also shot while sitting in a car in the West Pullman neighborhood Sunday. He is expected to survive.