By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one week since 11-year-old Ny-Andra Dyer was shot in the face in West Pullman.

Sadly, Ny-Andra’s mother said she is not improving and has been unresponsive for three days.

She was shot in the face while at a gas station last Monday, but the sixth grader was not the intended target of the shooting.

Her mother said difficult decisions are ahead.

“If I do keep her here on the breathing machine, I would have to get her a breathing trach and she won’t smile, she won’t eat. She’ll just be laying there. Basically she’ll be a vegetable,” her mother said.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Ny-Andra.

An 11-year-old boy was also shot while sitting in a car in the West Pullman neighborhood Sunday. He is expected to survive.

