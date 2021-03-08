By Alina Panek
ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – A car crashed into the Rosemont fountain late Monday after a collision with another that turned out of a Mobil gas station.
A car was traveling eastb on 6100 block of West Higgins Road when another car turned out of the Mobile gas station and the two collided. Both airbag systems deployed and the car traveling eastbound on Higgins drove into the Monument Park fountain on River Road.
Rosemont Public Safety Sergeant Joe Balogh said that one woman, 52, was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Her condition was stabilized.