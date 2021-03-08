GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A baby boy was found dead in Gary on Monday.
Gary Police Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Georgia Street for a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers found an infant boy unresponsive and attempted to resuscitate.
The 7-month-old, Darius Whitley, was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced after all efforts were exhausted. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Office's death notice listed a pending manner of death and pending list of injuries.
Gary Fire/EMS, Gary Police Department, Metro Homicide Unit and Lake County CSI assisted with this death investigation.
The Gary Police Department said due to the extenuating circumstances, no further information will be released at this time.