DE KALB, Ill. (CBS) — Former DePaul Blue Demons basketball player Rashon Burno is ready to take over as the 29th coach in Northern Illinois history.
Burno has been an assistant at Arizona State. Before that, he coached under present-day Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan at Florida.
Now, Burno is ready to lead the Huskies in DeKalb.
“Talent level, obviously, we’re going to try to go out and get the best student athletes we can get, but the intangibles are, you know, our team will play extremely hard. Our teams are going to compete for 40 minutes, and we’re going to be mentally tough,” Burno said, “and so that’s something I can guarantee.”