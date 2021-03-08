MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs hosted the Texas Rangers in Mesa on Monday.
Nico Hoerner is trying to win that everyday job at second base. He knocked in Joc Pederson in the fourth with an RBI single.
Hoerner is 9-for-13 this spring.
Then in the fifth, Javy Baez hammered his homer of the spring. It was a three-run blast to dead center.
The Cubs won 9-0.