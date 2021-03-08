CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed late Monday in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.
At 5:30 p.m., the men – ages 20 and 22 – were on a sidewalk in the 0-99 block of East 119th Street when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.
The younger man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the older man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was also pronounced dead.
No one was in custody in the shooting as of early Monday evening. Area Two detectives were investigating.