Ballclubs, Business Owners Say Fans Being Allowed At Wrigley, Guaranteed Rate Fields Is Good NewsFor the first time in a year, fans will soon be heading back to the stands at both Major League Baseball parks in Chicago.

White Sox, Cubs Fans Will Be Able To Attend Ballgames This Season; Ballpark Capacity Limited To 20%With a normal capacity of 41,374, Wrigley Field will be limited to 8,274 fans per game. With a normal capacity of just over 40,000 guests, Guaranteed Rate Field will be limited to 8,122 fans per game.

LaVine Ties For Fourth In 3-Point Contest, Makes First Appearance In All-Star Game, But Team Durant Falls Short To Team LeBronZach LaVine is the first Bulls All-Star since Jimmy Butler, as an Eastern Conference reserve playing for Kevin Durant’s team.

Spring Training 2021: Arrieta Throws 2 Shutout Innings, Contreras And Rizzo Homer, But Cubs Lose To DiamondbacksIn Cactus League action Sunday, Jake Arrieta made his Cubs re-debut.

Spring Training 2021: Lucas Giolito Throws 3 Shutout Innings, But White Sox Lose To RockiesLucas Giolito and the White Sox hosted the Colorado Rockies at Camelback Ranch in Cactus League action Sunday.

Blackhawks Open 3-0 Lead Against Tampa Bay Lightning, But Go On To LoseYanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.