CHICAGO (CBS)– A teenager was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Police said a 14-year-old boy was walking near 35th and State streets around 1 a.m. when he heard shots fired and realized he was hit in the ankle.
The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital.
No arrests have been made.