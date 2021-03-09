DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A teenager was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was walking near 35th and State streets around 1 a.m. when he heard shots fired and realized he was hit in the ankle.

The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

