By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were injured after a driver crashed into a front porch in the Fernwood neighborhood.

The crash took place on Wentworth Avenue near 102nd Street early Tuesday morning.

A red car flipped over due to the impact of the crash.

Police said two people were taken to Christ Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

