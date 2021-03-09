CHICAGO (CBS) — More states are no longer in a caution zone for Chicago’s travel order, but almost two dozen states are in the restrictive orange zone.

Chicago’s Department of Public Health (CDPH) updated its Emergency Travel Order on Tuesday.

Texas and Nebraska moved from the yellow to orange tier. California, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and West Virginia have moved from the orange to the yellow tier.

The guidance for each tier is:

Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents 10-day quarantine OR pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

or Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms

States have a rolling 7-day average 15 cases/day/100k residents

The city of Chicago said people who are fully vaccinated and have not had symptoms are exempt from the orange tier quarantine / pre-arrival test requirement.

The definition of being fully vaccinated is being at least two weeks after getting a second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series, or at least two weeks after getting one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the city, fully vaccinated travelers have to monitor their health for 14 days after travel and if they experience symptoms potentially consistent with COVID-19, they must self-isolate until they get a COVID test.

They also need to continue to adhere to all restrictions. That includes wearing a mask, keeping proper social distance, avoid crowds and continue frequent hand washing.

CDPH added that Chicago residents are strongly advised to cancel non-essential travel.

Based on current data:

25 yellow states and 1 territory: Michigan, Iowa, Idaho, Idaho, Minnesota, Ohio, Mississippi, Montana, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Washington, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii

24 orange states and 1 territory: New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Georgia, Connecticut, Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Vermont, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alaska, District of Columbia, Utah, Nebraska, Virginia, and New Hampshire

The update to Chicago’s travel order goes into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The travel order will be updated again on March 23.