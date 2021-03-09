CHICAGO (CBS)– Near-record temperatures will linger for a few more days.
Tuesday's high temperature will be near 67 degrees. The record high for this day is 69 degrees.
Temperatures in the 60s extend into Thursday with rain arriving Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to drop by the weekend.