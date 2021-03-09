CHICAGO (CBS) — O’Hare International Airport reached 69 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
That matches the old record of 69 degrees set in 1974. On Wednesday, we will likely break the record high.
Gusty, southerly winds increase on Wednesday after the low drops to 54 Tuesday night.
Scattered showers are possible by daybreak with a break in the afternoon.
High winds and the greatest rain chance come Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning.
A cold front will pass, taking temperatures back to reality this weekend.