DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — O’Hare International Airport reached 69 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

That matches the old record of 69 degrees set in 1974. On Wednesday, we will likely break the record high.

READ MORE: Boeing Finally Sees Positive Net Orders For Airplanes

Gusty, southerly winds increase on Wednesday after the low drops to 54 Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Chicago Travel Order Includes 21 States And Washington D.C.
7 a.m. Wednesday: 03.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Scattered showers are possible by daybreak with a break in the afternoon.

5 p.m. Wednesday: 03.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

High winds and the greatest rain chance come Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning.

MORE NEWS: Here Are The Chicago Events Organizers Hope To Hold In 2021
6:30 a.m. Thursday: 03.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A cold front will pass, taking temperatures back to reality this weekend.

High Temperatures: 03.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist