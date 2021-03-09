CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumped slightly as more people get vaccinated in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,510 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 16 additional deaths.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Windy Wednesday
On Monday, Illinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in nearly six months, as the state marked more than three weeks with an average infection rate below 3%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 5 more deaths. That’s the fewest deaths reported in a single day since Sept. 14.
Right now, the state is reporting a total of 1,201,027 COVID-19 cases, including 20,781 deaths. As of Monday night, 1,177 people were reported to be in the hospital and of that number 263 patients were in the ICU suffering from COVID-19.READ MORE: Boeing Finally Sees Positive Net Orders For Airplanes
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.7%.
As Monday, a total of 4,597,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Illinois, including the city Chicago. A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night, including 75,372 doses administered on Monday. A total of 1,194,320 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 9.37% of the population.
Half of all Illinoisans 65 years and older have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Public Health Officials Announce 1,510 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/f8TPxnAJ98
— IDPH (@IDPH) March 9, 2021MORE NEWS: Chicago Travel Order Includes 21 States And Washington D.C.