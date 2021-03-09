DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumped slightly as more people get vaccinated in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,510 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 16 additional deaths.

On Monday, Illinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in nearly six months, as the state marked more than three weeks with an average infection rate below 3%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 5 more deaths. That’s the fewest deaths reported in a single day since Sept. 14.

Right now, the state is reporting a total of 1,201,027 COVID-19 cases, including 20,781 deaths. As of Monday night, 1,177 people were reported to be in the hospital and of that number 263 patients were in the ICU suffering from COVID-19.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 2-8, 2021 is 2.7%.

As Monday, a total of 4,597,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Illinois, including the city Chicago.  A total of 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night, including 75,372 doses administered on Monday. A total of 1,194,320 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 9.37% of the population.

