CHICAGO (CBS) — A Women’s History Month honor for Anjanette Young.
Two years ago, she was a victim of a wrong raid by CPD.READ MORE: COVID In Illinois: 1,510 New Cases, Including 16 Additional Deaths
“This has been a journey for me. This is also a journey that I would not have chosen for myself,” Young said. “I am somewhat of a very private person, kind of behind the scenes, you know, doing the work, helping people.”
The Leaders Network presented Young with its first-ever Rosa Parks Award.READ MORE: Des Plaines Fire That Killed Mom, Four Daughters Started On Second Floor Stairway, Near Space Heater
Since the wrong raid in 2019, young has shared her story with CBS 2, leading to change in the way police use search warrants.
It has also led to an executive order from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, protecting the rights of victims of alleged police misconduct.MORE NEWS: The United Center COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens Tuesday