DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carbon monoxide, Chicago, Hazmat, West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews responded to a hazmat situation in the West Loop early Tuesday morning.

Carbon monoxide levels are now down to safe readings at an apartment building in the 1000 block of West Madison Street just after 3 a.m.

READ MORE: Women's History Month: Local Woman Bringing Representation To Skin Care Industry

Chicago firefighters opened doors and used industrial fans to get the carbon monoxide out of the building.

READ MORE: The United Center COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens Tuesday

No one was hurt and the building was not evacuated.

MORE NEWS: After You Get A COVID-19 Vaccine, Sports Medicine Expert Advises Taking It Easy For A Day Or Two Before Working Out

The exact cause is not yet known, but it could have been fumes from a parking garage.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff