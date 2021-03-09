CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews responded to a hazmat situation in the West Loop early Tuesday morning.
Carbon monoxide levels are now down to safe readings at an apartment building in the 1000 block of West Madison Street just after 3 a.m.
Chicago firefighters opened doors and used industrial fans to get the carbon monoxide out of the building.
No one was hurt and the building was not evacuated.
The exact cause is not yet known, but it could have been fumes from a parking garage.