Dosunmu, Cockburn Named To All-Big Ten First Team, Illini Rack Up Other AwardsThe Fighting Illini are up to No. 3 in the nation in this week's rankings - and at 16-4 they just finished their winningest Big Ten season in school history.

Spring Training Report: Which MLB Prospects Are Poised For Greatness?The Spring Training Report looks at a few of MLB's top prospects, players sidestepping COVID protocols and the passing of reliever Rheal Cormier.

Kyle Long Returning To NFL As Free AgentBefore the Super Bowl, three-time Pro-Bowler Kyle Long hinted at a comeback.

Bears Placing Franchise Tag On Allen RobinsonThe Bears and Allen Robinson are playing an expensive game of tag.

Chicago Cubs Release Ticket Plan For Games At Wrigley Field During COVID-19 PandemicThe Chicago Cubs today announced the launch of a presale opportunity for fans to register for random drawings to win a chance to purchase tickets to limited-capacity regular season home games. Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Will Sister Jean Go To Indy As Loyola Heads To NCAA Tournament?The Loyola Ramblers are back in the NCAA tournament, but what about their team chaplain and everyone’s favorite fan, Sister Jean?