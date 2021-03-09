CHICAGO (CBS) — With the pandemic still raging, the fates of many of Chicago’s most popular annual events are still in question as social distancing rules continue into the pandemic’s second year. But there’s hope: some White Sox and Cubs fans will be able to attend ballgames this season, and Lollapalooza and other events could return as well — though not in their full pre-pandemic forms.
Other events could return as well. A list of applications for so-called "special event permits" shows organizers hope to hold several other events this year — COVID-19 restrictions permitting, that is.
The list, obtained by CBS 2 through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows organizers of at least 18 upcoming events have applied for special event permits. Many are athletic events — the Chicago Spring Half Marathon scheduled for late May, the Second City Triathlon held in July and the Turkey Trot 5k held after Thanksgiving, to name a few — while others are festivals like the Michigan Avenue Artfest and the Good Company concert series.
These events aren't guaranteed to happen, though. The City's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events has said they won't issue any permits until at least March 31 to ensure it's safe to hold the events under pandemic mitigation efforts. And even though the number of new cases continues to fall and vaccines are made available to more people, the threat of COVID variants threatens to slow Illinois' recovery.
Here’s the full list of special event permit applications submitted through February 26, obtained by CBS 2:
- Bike the Drive 2021
- The Second City Triathlon
- Chicago Spring Half Marathon
- Stars and Stripes 5K Run
- Turkey Trot Chicago 5K/8K
- Chicago Triathlon
- Hope Walk
- Chicago Bike Week Rally 2021
- Taste of River North
- SerbFest Chicago
- Fall Fest
- Printers Row Lit Fest
- Old Town Art Fair
- Millennium Art Festival
- Good Company concert series
- Chicago Auto Show outdoor ride
- Printer’s Row Art Festival
- Artfest Michigan Avenue