CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fighting Illini are up to No. 3 in the nation in this week’s rankings – and at 16-4 they just finished their winningest Big Ten season in school history.
So it's no surprise they are also piling up some awards.
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn have been named to the All-Big Ten first team. Dosunmu is a unanimous choice, and becomes the first Illini player to receive that honor in back-to-back seasons since Dee Brown.
Dosunmu also finished second in the voting for Big Ten Player of the year to Iowa’s Luka Garza
Guard Andre Curbelo is the Big Ten's sixth man of the year, while making the all-freshman team. Trent Frazier is named the Defensive Player of the year in the conference.
As the No. 2 seed, the Illini will play their first conference tourney game Friday at 5:30 p.m.