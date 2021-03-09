CHICAGO (CBS) — Before the Super Bowl, three-time Pro-Bowler Kyle Long hinted at a comeback.
"Everybody still wants to play. Can you still play is the question and I don't know the answer to that. I may be seeking that answer until the day I die," Long said at the time. "It's a football problem. I've got a lot of suits (for work now)."
Now, it is happening.
The longtime Bears offensive lineman is returning to the NFL as a free agent after a year away.
Long has pointed out that he didn’t retire – he was fired by the Bears.