CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola University is planning a full return to full in-person learning in the fall.
Dorms will also be open.READ MORE: 'With Tough Times Comes Opportunity': Chicago's Loop Businesses Optimistic With Vaccine's Arrival
The Loyola Phoenix student newspaper quoted a Tuesday email to the campus community: “We are happy to announce our plan to return fully to our Chicagoland campuses in fall 2021 with in-person classes and residence hall occupancy. This decision was based on the best available data and intelligence, and with the health, safety, and overall wellness of our community in mind.”READ MORE: How's United Center Vaccine Rollout Going? Depends Who You Ask
School officials said they are confident with cases decreasing and the increase in the vaccine supply, that they can reopen safely.MORE NEWS: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth Announces Re-Election Bid
Loyola’s Chicago area campuses have been open with limitations this school year, and the university decided not to reopen the dorms back in the fall.