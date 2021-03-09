CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked in Portage Park Monday night.
Police said the 24-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle, in the 5800 block of West Berteau Avenue, when he was approached by two men around 11:20 p.m. One of the male offenders tapped a silver gun against the driver-side window and demanded the victim exit the vehicle.
The two offenders fled in the victim's Nissan.
No injuries were reported.
No one is in custody.
Last week Chicago police said there were 352 carjackings in the city so far this year, and only 62 arrests have been made.