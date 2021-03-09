MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs hosted the Oakland A’s in Mesa on Tuesday, and relied on the longball.
In the fourth inning, new Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson drilled a homer to center.READ MORE: Rideshare Drivers Demand Better Safety Measures From Uber And Lyft As Carjacking Epidemic Persists
Pederson was two for three. He also had an RBI double in the fifth.READ MORE: Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas Stands By Remarks That She Does Not Want To See A Target In Water Tower Place
In the bottom of the seventh – the last inning – Rafael Ortega was the last batter. He cleared the bases with a walk-off grand slam.MORE NEWS: Expert Says COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Are Ripe For Fraud, And Not Just Identity Theft
The Cubs beat the A’s 9-8.