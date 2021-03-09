DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics, Rafael Ortega, Spring Training, Spring Training 2021

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs hosted the Oakland A’s in Mesa on Tuesday, and relied on the longball.

In the fourth inning, new Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson drilled a homer to center.

READ MORE: Rideshare Drivers Demand Better Safety Measures From Uber And Lyft As Carjacking Epidemic Persists

Pederson was two for three. He also had an RBI double in the fifth.

READ MORE: Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas Stands By Remarks That She Does Not Want To See A Target In Water Tower Place

In the bottom of the seventh – the last inning – Rafael Ortega was the last batter. He cleared the bases with a walk-off grand slam.

MORE NEWS: Expert Says COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Are Ripe For Fraud, And Not Just Identity Theft

The Cubs beat the A’s 9-8.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff