CHICAGO (CBS)– The United Center COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens in just a few hours.
The first vaccine doses will be given out 9 a.m.READ MORE: Women's History Month: Local Woman Bringing Representation To Skin Care Industry
The United Center has been transformed into the state’s largest mass-vaccination site, with sprawling tents capable of up to 6,000 shots per day.
We already see several people waiting in line at the @UnitedCenter to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gates don’t open until 9am…by appointment only.
Mayor Lightfoot, Gov. Pritzker & other officials will be here at 9:15 to give us an update about the vaccination site. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/2M0WQOGGRHREAD MORE: After You Get A COVID-19 Vaccine, Sports Medicine Expert Advises Taking It Easy For A Day Or Two Before Working Out
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) March 9, 2021
The city says from check-in to vaccination, people should expect about 45 minutes.
The entrance is in Lot E at Wood and Madison streets.MORE NEWS: 2 Injured After Car Crashes Into Porch In Fernwood
The vaccine site is walk-through only for at least the next two weeks. There will be on-site parking, but people are encouraged to get dropped off or take public transit if they can.