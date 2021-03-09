DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– The United Center COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens in just a few hours.

The first vaccine doses will be given out 9 a.m.

The United Center has been transformed into the state’s largest mass-vaccination site, with sprawling tents capable of up to 6,000 shots per day.

The city says from check-in to vaccination, people should expect about 45 minutes.

The entrance is in Lot E at Wood and Madison streets.

The vaccine site is walk-through only for at least the next two weeks. There will be on-site parking, but people are encouraged to get dropped off or take public transit if they can.