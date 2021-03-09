WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — Waukegan Public Schools announced Tuesday that District 60 will transition to hybrid learning in April.
“This is not a decision we are taking lightly. Every single aspect of our Hybrid Plan is geared toward ensuring the safety of our students, staff and families,” Waukegan Public Schools Supt. Theresa Plascencia said in a news release.READ MORE: Rideshare Drivers Demand Better Safety Measures From Uber And Lyft As Carjacking Epidemic Persists
The finalized dates were sent to Waukegan school families and staff Tuesday.
March 29: All staff return for orientation;
April 5: PreK, K, 1, and 2 return;
April 12: Grades 3 and 4;
April 19: Grades 5, 6, 9 and 12;
April 26: Grades 7, 8, 10 and 11.
Some of the new safety measures include smaller classroom sizes, social distancing measures, and mask requirements.
Parents will have the option to keep their children completely remote. So far, about 30 percent of parents have chosen the hybrid model.MORE NEWS: Expert Says COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Are Ripe For Fraud, And Not Just Identity Theft
The majority of the teachers and staff should be vaccinated by the time in-person instruction resumes on April 5. Waukegan Public Schools have partnered with the Lake County Public Health Department and Walgreens to administer both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.