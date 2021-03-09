Rideshare Drivers Demand Better Safety Measures From Uber And Lyft As Carjacking Epidemic PersistsIn the newest figures in the city’s carjacking crisis, carjackings now total 367 so far this year, and Chicago Police said they have made 73 arrests.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas Stands By Remarks That She Does Not Want To See A Target In Water Tower Place“Disgusting and embarrassing” – that is how Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas describes the possibility of a Target store replacing the iconic Macy’s on the Magnificent Mile.

Expert Says COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Are Ripe For Fraud, And Not Just Identity TheftCOVID vaccine cards are supposed to prove that you’ve had the shot against the novel coronavirus – but there is nothing stopping someone from making a fake, and crooks know it.

Jovan Battle Sentenced To 65 Years For CPD Officer John Rivera’s Off-Duty MurderOne of the men charged in the killing of off-duty Chicago Police Officer John Rivera has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.