CHICAGO (CBS)– A 15-year-old boy was shot in the South Deering neighborhood.
Around 3 a.m., police said, the teen was walking home near 96th Street and Exchange when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting.
The teen was shot in the hip and leg. He was taken to the local hospital.
No arrests have been made.