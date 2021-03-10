CHICAGO (CBS)– A windy and warm day is ahead with showers possible.
A Wind Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until midnight. The strongest winds are expected later Wednesday night.
Showers are possible Wednesday with temperatures near 67 degrees.
Rain is likely on Thursday and wraps up before Friday as temperatures begin to drop. The weekend will be cooler, but closer to average.
Rain returns next week.