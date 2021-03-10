CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday released video and other materials from an incident where an officer shot a woman in Lawndale back in January.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue.

COPA at the time said three Chicago Police officers from the Community Safety Team spotted a vehicle with two men and a woman inside that was illegally parked in a tow zone.

Officers talked with the people and asked them to get out of the car. The two men did get out, but the woman did not, COPA said.

As one of the officers talked to the woman, she brandished a gun and officers opened fire, striking her, COPA said at the time.

Body cam video shows an officer directing the woman to get out of the car as she sits in the driver’s seat with the door open and a smartphone in her hand. When an officer yells, “Let me see your hands!” the woman turns and the officer backs up and fires shots through the open doors of a police squad car.

A total of 19 shots are heard altogether.

Afterward, the woman is seen wounded on the ground and is handcuffed before being taken to the hospital. Her condition was stabilized and no one else was injured, COPA said.

COPA noted that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information should call the office at (312) 746-3609 or go to chicagocopa.org for more information.