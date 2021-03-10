CHICAGO (CBS) — Sources told CBS 2 late Wednesday that Gov. JB Pritzker believes conventions will return to Chicago at McCormick Place as soon as this summer.
The Chicago Automobile Trade Association told us they are meeting with representatives from the state on Thursday about bringing back the Auto Show.
Once they get the green light, they still need the approval from the City of Chicago.
The Auto Show and a few other conventions went ahead last year before the pandemic hit. But right around this time last year, conventions bailed – costing the city and state billions of dollars.
At the height of the first surge of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of last year, McCormick Place was pressed into use as an alternative care facility.