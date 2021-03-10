CHICAGO (CBS) — Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton acknowledged Wednesday that Kirby Dach still has a ways to go in his comeback from a broken wrist.
But it's still a positive sign to see the 20-year-old forward back on the ice.
Dach has rejoined practice this week, but he is not yet cleared for contact.
Dach had surgery on his wrist almost immediately after he suffered the injury in late December at the World Juniors.
The timeline for his return to game action remains late April to May, but he is doing everything to get back and help out the 'Hawks, hopefully in their late-season playoff push.
“I feel good,” Dach said. “Obviously, there’s some movements and things like that in terms of mobility and strength that are kind of restricted, but I’m kind of doing my own thing a little bit. So to kind of be around the group and be around the camaraderie with the guys, it’s nice to kind of have that bit of it back. But at the same time, I know there’s still a long road ahead.”