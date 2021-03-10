DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Momence, Momence Fire, Momence Fire Protect District, Momence IL

MOMENCE, Ill.(CBS) – Multiple buildings caught fire in Momence far south of Chicago on Thursday.

The only injury reported was an electrical shock to a Momence firefighter and they are not seeking treatment.

The buildings are located between South Locust Street and East Ohio Street in the Kankakee County community.

Momence Fire Protection District Chief James Spoon said when first reported, the department received calls for six different buildings. He could not immediately confirm the addresses.

These buildings were occupied and everyone was evacuated safely.

This is a developing story.

